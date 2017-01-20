Fraser Coast council yet to pay banyan tree fine

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is yet to pay a penalty infringement notice issued by the State Government over the pruning of Maryborough's historic banyan tree.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said council staff were still in discussions with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, which issued the fine on December 9 for $8835.

The council was given 28 days to pay the fine or have the matter heard in court.

Cr Sanderson said the matter had not progressed to being a legal dispute, but the council was adamant it had adhered to the conditions laid out by the department on the exemption certificate the council received before the pruning took place.

However, the department said the conditions had not been met.

"EHP approved an exemption certificate which gave permission for the council to prune the canopy of the banyan fig tree, providing it complied with certain conditions," the spokesman said.

"EHP inspected the site afterwards and determined these conditions had not been complied with."

The tree was pruned in July, with Cr Sanderson saying it was necessary to improve surveillance, change user behaviour and contain the canopy's spread into other areas of the park.

When news of the fine broke last month, Tom Ryan, who was the director of parks for Maryborough City Council for 19 years, said the council deserved the fine for butchering the banyan tree.

He said the only disappointing part was that it was ratepayers who would foot the bill.

Mr Ryan said the worst thing was that the tree would take decades to recover, if ever.