37°
News

Fraser Coast council yet to pay banyan tree fine

Carlie Walker
| 20th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:38 AM
The pruning of the banyan tree.
The pruning of the banyan tree. Valerie Horton

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is yet to pay a penalty infringement notice issued by the State Government over the pruning of Maryborough's historic banyan tree.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said council staff were still in discussions with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, which issued the fine on December 9 for $8835.

The council was given 28 days to pay the fine or have the matter heard in court.

Maryborough Queens Park banyan tree.
Maryborough Queens Park banyan tree. Valerie Horton

Cr Sanderson said the matter had not progressed to being a legal dispute, but the council was adamant it had adhered to the conditions laid out by the department on the exemption certificate the council received before the pruning took place.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES

Fraser Coast council yet to pay banyan tree fine

Stole credit card from dying man, will walk free by July

Urangan pharmacy development rejected by council

Waterholes: Fraser Coast hidden gems to cool off at

However, the department said the conditions had not been met.

"EHP approved an exemption certificate which gave permission for the council to prune the canopy of the banyan fig tree, providing it complied with certain conditions," the spokesman said.

"EHP inspected the site afterwards and determined these conditions had not been complied with."

The tree was pruned in July, with Cr Sanderson saying it was necessary to improve surveillance, change user behaviour and contain the canopy's spread into other areas of the park.

When news of the fine broke last month, Tom Ryan, who was the director of parks for Maryborough City Council for 19 years, said the council deserved the fine for butchering the banyan tree.

He said the only disappointing part was that it was ratepayers who would foot the bill.

Mr Ryan said the worst thing was that the tree would take decades to recover, if ever.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  banyan tree fccouncil historic maryborough

Big ambitions: Mayor outlines bold plans for 2017

Big ambitions: Mayor outlines bold plans for 2017

TOURISM, rates and solar. These are the three major goals Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft wants to focus on for 2017.

Maryborough scorched despite a "cool change"

The heat is on - Pat Lord from Maryborough keeping cool with a wet towel around her neck.

The temperature reached 36.9 in Maryborough.

Court hears why man crashed into home

Damage to a house at the corner of Pulgul and Miller streets in Urangan after a 4WD ran into the bedroom.

The 58-year-old was five times over the legal alcohol limit.

Worst passengers: Are you one of these monsters?

Oh great, this guy is on my flight

This is why politicians fly first class.

Local Partners

Hervey Bay group to do final act of kindness before closing

"It was formed mainly to assist with camaraderie among ourselves and to support local charities in the Bay.”

Family of Granville man who lost house in fire thank public

The remains of a home in Granville after a fire gutted it in the early hours of January 12.

“He got out in just a pair of shorts and with his dog."

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

DISCGRACED actor Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing over child porn charges has been cancelled.

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

A bull riding accident put everything into perspective for Sean.

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Tom Selleck in Magnum P.I. with his trusty 'side-kick' Ferrari.

FERRARI that appeared on classic detective show goes to auction.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Married At First Sight: Ipswich bachelor seeks love

READY FOR IT: Ipswich man Simon McQuillan will appear on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

Romance would top off recovery for Booval man

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 $325,000

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!