Fraser Coast Councillor cleared of misconduct: Tribunal

Councillor Rolf Light. Valerie Horton

FRASER Coast Councillor Rolf Light is considering legal action against individuals after misconduct allegations made against him were dismissed.

In January this year, a complaint was made against finance and disaster management portfolio Councillor Rolf Light after he raised questions in a public meeting about the $28,000 Community Engagement Strategy for the Sport Precinct report.

The complaint alleged Cr Light had publicly referred to a document from within the Fraser Coast Regional Council's internal system.

The complaint was made to the Crime & Corruption Commission and was referred to the Local Government Remuneration & Discipline Tribunal.

In Saturday's edition of the Chronicle, the Fraser Coast Regional Council published an advert in the classified section titled CORRECTION, which said Cr Light had "been cleared of any misconduct".

Cr Light told the Chronicle the document had not been confidential.

"If a document was marked confidential and fits the confidentiality policy of council, I would have raised it in a confidential session," Cr Light said.

"However it has been proven that the document was not confidential, beyond a doubt."

According to a media release attributed to Cr Light, the tribunal concluded "it was unnecessary to conduct a hearing of the complaint which it dismisses under section 17 7 (a) of the Local Government Act 2009 as misconceived and lacking in substance".

Cr Light said he was pleased his actions had been exonerated, but was now "considering legal action against certain individuals" following the completed investigation.

When asked by the Chronicle if there was a culture of making complaints within the council, Cr Light said he would not comment on specific complaints as they were individual.

"However I will say when there is a high level of complaints (it) usually indicates a culture that has a base of conflict and lack of trust," he said.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders would not comment on the outcome.

"It's a matter between Cr Light and the relevant authorities," Mr Saunders said.

The CCC has been approached for further comment.