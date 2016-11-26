Fraser Coast Cricket games to go ahead - for now

THE WET weather currently drenching parts of the Fraser Coast could disrupt Australs' charge to the A-grade cricket finals.

Australs hold a large lead over Bushrangers in their Fraser Coast Cricket clash at Maryborough, and need only five quick wickets to secure first innings victory.

A win will ensure Australs still have a chance to make the finals, and set up another do-or-die clash with Brothers Shamrocks next week.

Australs' Clinton Hansen said rain had not adversely affected the Maryborough Cricket Club pitch so far.

"It's not looking good from where we are, there's a line of storms that could get here later on," he said.

"The juniors had the covers out earlier and were able to return.

"Hopefully it'll be dry enough to take those wickets."