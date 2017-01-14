37°
Fraser Coast cricketers set for a scorching weekend

Matthew McInerney
| 14th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
THUMP: Brothers Shamrocks opener Dale Shonhan cracks a big hit while (inset) Beth Mooney swats away a Scorchers delivery earlier this Women's Big Bash League season.
THUMP: Brothers Shamrocks opener Dale Shonhan cracks a big hit while (inset) Beth Mooney swats away a Scorchers delivery earlier this Women's Big Bash League season. Alistair Brightman

FRASER Coast's cricketers will melt through the second round of the limited overs season today.

The mercury is tipped to hit 33 degrees in Hervey Bay and top 37 in Maryborough, creating tough conditions for region's 14 teams.

Past Grammars and Cavaliers' A-grade clash on Maryborough's No.1 field could end up as one of the region's hottest places as both sides search for their first win in this part of the Fraser Coast Cricket season.

Unbeaten pair Australs and Bushrangers will meet at the slightly cooler Hervey Bay No.1 field, while Hervey Bay Tigers face Brothers Shamrocks in the other A-grade game.

A-grade starts at 12.30pm with reserve grade's Twenty20 games from 2pm.

Meanwhile, Hervey Bay's Beth Mooney will seek a return to form when the Brisbane Heat face Melbourne Renegades.

They play both Women's Big Bash League games at Brisbane's Allan Border Field today and tomorrow. Both games start at 10am.

Topics:  cricket fcsport fraser coast cricket

