Fraser Coast Cricket's one-day comp starts this weekend

KEEN cricketers will return to Fraser Coast fields on Saturday for the start of the one-day competition.

The A-grade competition is comprised of regular top-flight teams Past Grammars, Australs, Bushrangers and Brothers Shamrocks, along with the two best-performing reserve grade sides.

Cavaliers beat Hervey Bay Tigers in the reserve grade final, but both will take on the limited overs competition.

A-grade games last 80 overs (40 overs each), and are scheduled to start at 12.30pm.

The other eight teams will compete in the reserve grade competition.

All reserve grade fixtures will be played under Twenty20 rules in the first three weeks, before it reverts to the 80-over format in the first week of February.

Twenty20 games start at 2pm.

Games will be played at both Hervey Bay and Maryborough's cricket fields.