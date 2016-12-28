Fraser Coast drug blitz nets four offenders

FOUR people were arrested and charged during a Fraser Coast drug blitz.

Police from the Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad seized a number of cannabis plants, and seedlings, together with utensils and bags of cannabis from an address on Varrelly Road, Glenwood on December 21.

A 34-year-old Glenwood man charged with possession of a dangerous drug, produce dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

He will face Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 24, 2017.

On December 22, police were called to a disturbance at an Oleander Avenue address about 8.50pm.

Police found drugs and drug utensils at the premises.

A 37-year-old Hervey Bay man was questioned and as result the male was arrested and charged for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of utensils.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 12, 2017.

A search by police from the Tactical Crime Squad uncovered a quantity of cannabis at a Maryborough address on December 23.

Police conducted patrols on Walker St about 12.20am when they located the 32-year-old man.

A small quantity of cannabis was allegedly located in the man's short pockets.

He will answer a charge of possession of a dangerous drug and is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 24, 2017.

At 6.35am the same day, Hervey Bay police attended an Urraween Rd address.

Police located cannabis plates and drug utensils at the dwelling during a search.

A 27-year-old Hervey Bay man was arrested and charged with various drug offences. He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 19, 2017.