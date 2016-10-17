Fraser Coast in firing line for thunderstorms

METEOROLOGISTS are predicting widespread thunderstorms across Queensland and into northern New South Wales today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the gusty thunderstorms could reach the the Fraser Coast late in the afternoon and evening.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

TRAGIC: Police investigate fatal crash west of Maryborough

Fraser Coast mum fighting for her daughter's rights

Man tries to get girlfriend to smuggle drugs into jail

The storms are expected to bring the high chance of showers, with the potential for thunderstorms.

Independent weather gurus Higgins Storm Chasing has suggested winds could be damaging, however there is no wind warning for the Fraser Coast at this stage.

A Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster said we could see storms on Tuesday and into Wednesday.