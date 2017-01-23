Fraser Coast fuel prices low compared to south

Hervey Bay motorists were paying 130.9 cents a litre for unleaded petrol on Monday.

HERVEY Bay motorists were paying 130.9 cents a litre for unleaded petrol on Monday.

According to the RACQ motorists were paying an unfair price for fuel.

In Maryborough unleaded fuel was slightly cheaper at 129.9 cents a litre.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

Hansen says burqa ban discussion "needs to be had"

Mum's home trashed, faeces on walls and floors

WIN a fishing trip, $5000 BCF voucher and get free stuff

Our neighbours in Bundy were paying even more for their fuel at 131.6 cents.

In Gympie fuel was 129.7 cents while further south on the Sunshine Coast fuel was higher than our region at 135.0 cents.