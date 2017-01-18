37°
Fraser Coast gets $12 million employment boost

Blake Antrobus
| 18th Jan 2017 6:00 PM
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said priority for funding had been given to areas in need of an economic boost.
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said priority for funding had been given to areas in need of an economic boost. Patrick Woods

MORE than $12 million will be allocated to job-creating projects across the Fraser Coast, as part of the State Government's Works for Queensland Program.

The program, part of the State Infrastructure Fund, has committed $200 million to 65 regional councils across the state to boost local infrastructure projects and employment.

The Fraser Coast and Gympie regions were part of an $18.46 million allocation.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Jackie Trad said priority for funding had been given to areas in need of an economic boost.

"The Palaszczuk Government is absolutely committed to creating jobs in the Wide Bay region and this innovative program will deliver on this commitment,” Ms Trad said.

"It will serve double duty - supporting more than 600 jobs across the state and upgrading important regional infrastructure ... like improving the condition of our roads.”

LGAQ acting chief executive Sarah Buckler welcomed the Government's announcement, saying local government was a key regional employer.

"The LGAQ and councils have long argued that the most successful job-creation policies focus on grassroots projects that make a difference to communities across the state. Works for Queensland does that,'' she said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said that councils across the region would benefit from the state funding.

"This program brings our councils and the state together to stimulate the local economy and deliver improved infrastructure,” he said. "I urge our local councils to jump on board to identify projects which will create jobs and improve liveability in our fantastic region.” Councils can nominate projects by early February, with projects expected to be completed by the end of November.

For more information visit: www.dilgp.qld.gov.au

