Fraser Coast gets more visitors, but they're spending less

THE Fraser Coast has experienced visitor growth at well over double the Queensland total on the back of a strong "visiting friends and relatives" market, the latest national statistics have revealed.

Conducted by Tourism Research Australia, the National Visitor Survey for the period ending June 2016 showed visitation to the Fraser Coast increasing 14.7% to 641,000 compared to the Queensland total of 5.7%.

A major driver of the growth was the VFR sector, which grew 32.6% to 252,000.

Visitor nights were steady, climbing 0.9%, however there was a drop in average length of stay to an average of 3.9 nights per visitor. Expenditure was down 11.9% to $272 million or $425 per visitor.

Acting general manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Ltd Bradley Nardi said the results were encouraging for the region.

"There continues to be work to be done and gains to be made on length of stay and expenditure and we will continue to work with stakeholders to develop itineraries and campaigns that encourage visitors to stay in the region longer and experience all that we have to offer,'' Mr Nardi said.