Is the Fraser Coast getting a new Mexican restaurant?

The Burrito Bar could be making its way to the Fraser Coast soon...

SOME intriguing Facebook posts are teasing the Fraser Coast about a popular Mexican restaurant and bar franchise opening in the region.

The Burrito Bar, open in south-east Queensland and Northern New South Wales, has uploaded some mysterious Facebook posts about the possibility of the business opening in Maryborough or Hervey Bay, whipping the region into a frenzy.

On January 30, the official Burrito Bar Facebook page shared a photo of the restaurant's menu options, with a caption suggesting the licensed venue could be coming to Maryborough.

"We have heard some rumours that the Burrito Bar may be opening at Maryborough," the post reads.

"Delicious Cocktails, Mexi Fries, Ribs, Burritos and Tacos anyone? #mexican."

Just two minutes later, a very similar post was shared, suggesting the bar could open in Hervey Bay.

So is the Burrito Bar opening on the Fraser Coast? Well, the Chronicle can't confirm that either way.

A Burrito Bar spokesman said the Franchise was looking at setting up in both locations at the moment, but nothing had been confirmed.

"When we get closer to opening, we like to put out some rumours and see what people think," the spokesman said.

"Based on the response, it is looking positive."

The spokesman said potential business owners had shown some interest in opening a Burrito Bar in either Hervey Bay or Maryborough.

"The people we're talking to, they're typically prepared to open at either location," he said.

"Nothing's guaranteed at this stage."