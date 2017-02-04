35°
Business

Is the Fraser Coast getting a new Mexican restaurant?

Eliza Wheeler
| 4th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
The Burrito Bar could be making its way to the Fraser Coast soon...
The Burrito Bar could be making its way to the Fraser Coast soon... Charlotte Lam

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOME intriguing Facebook posts are teasing the Fraser Coast about a popular Mexican restaurant and bar franchise opening in the region.

The Burrito Bar, open in south-east Queensland and Northern New South Wales, has uploaded some mysterious Facebook posts about the possibility of the business opening in Maryborough or Hervey Bay, whipping the region into a frenzy.

On January 30, the official Burrito Bar Facebook page shared a photo of the restaurant's menu options, with a caption suggesting the licensed venue could be coming to Maryborough.

"We have heard some rumours that the Burrito Bar may be opening at Maryborough," the post reads.

"Delicious Cocktails, Mexi Fries, Ribs, Burritos and Tacos anyone? #mexican."

Just two minutes later, a very similar post was shared, suggesting the bar could open in Hervey Bay.

So is the Burrito Bar opening on the Fraser Coast? Well, the Chronicle can't confirm that either way.

A Burrito Bar spokesman said the Franchise was looking at setting up in both locations at the moment, but nothing had been confirmed.

"When we get closer to opening, we like to put out some rumours and see what people think," the spokesman said.

"Based on the response, it is looking positive."

The spokesman said potential business owners had shown some interest in opening a Burrito Bar in either Hervey Bay or Maryborough.

"The people we're talking to, they're typically prepared to open at either location," he said.

"Nothing's guaranteed at this stage."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcbusiness fccommunity the burrito bar

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Is the Fraser Coast getting a new Mexican restaurant?

Is the Fraser Coast getting a new Mexican restaurant?

SOME intriguing Facebook posts are teasing the Fraser Coast about a popular Mexican restaurant and bar franchise opening in the region.

Hervey Bay Grocery store to close by end of February

GOOD SPORT: Craig Glew and Kyle Hawkins thank Graham Booysen for the AFL balls Photo Lucy Cantori / Caboolture News

The store will shut by February 17.

Water conditions and how to beat the heat this weekend

Wetside water park at Pialba.

It's going to be a hot weekend on the Fraser Coast.

Barramundi season reopens in Queensland in February

BRAG BAGGED: Chris Williams with his competition winning 118cm barramundi. Photo contributed.

Mr Ibell reminded fishers to check the size and possession limits.

Local Partners

How they handle the heat: Bay firefighters get fit for duty

The brigade from Hervey Bay Fire Station has taken it into their hands to put themselves in the best position to help keep the Fraser Coast safe this year.

Tinana resident gets OAM for decades helping veterans

Order of Australia Medal recipient Kerry Murtagh.

“I just love helping other veterans and other people."

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Band takes on the 21st century

The Charm, The Fury produce a acidic new album

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse pictured at the Ivy restaurant in December in London. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

"Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways"

This guy's gardening's real McCoy

Michael McCoy hosts Dream Gardens.

One of the country's leading landscape designers set for TV

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Immenence have a produced a new sound and a new album. Photo Contributed

"I've lost count over how many times we started over.”

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Kylie Minogue was reportedly suspicious of Joshua Sasse’s relationship with glamorous Spaniard Marta ­Milans. Picture: Instagram

Kylie breaks off engagement with fiance over suspicions he cheated

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

Broadcast legend John Laws has used his golden tonsils to blast Steve Price.

The colleagues have been at war for more than a decade.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Submit an Offer

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 $360,000

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL WALK TO THE BEACH

38 Sawmill Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land When location is important, Dundowran Beach is the place to be! Here ... Auction in...

When location is important, Dundowran Beach is the place to be! Here is your opportunity to build your beach-side home and create you very own oasis. We have this...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $405,000

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

OWNER WANTS AN OFFER

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!