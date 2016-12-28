Fraser Coast goes barking mad for Bella and Spook

Larissa Hutchings is a dog trainer who talks about the importance of giving your dog an easy to understand name. Pictured with her dog Nova.

BELLA for dogs and Spook for cats - these are the most popular canine and feline names on the Fraser Coast.

Pet Insurance Australia's top 2016 animal names for our region also show pooch lovers embraced Molly, Charlie, Rosie and Max for their dish-lickers while Yammie, Abby, Albert and Anastasia were the coast's favoured kitten monikers.

The region's top 10 dog and cat names are short, sharp and simple, reflecting pet owners' innate ability to choose labels that pets will easily recognise and respond to.

Hervey Bay's Larissa Hutchings has been training tail-waggers for about six years.

Ms Hutchings said getting a pet to understand their name was one of the most important steps in training.

It was also vital to ensure the name did not sound like common commands such as no, sit, stay, come, down or fetch as animals sometimes struggled to tell the difference between similar sounding words.

"Make sure it's a name that all of your family can say properly and that everyone agrees on," the Hounds@Bay owner said.

"Make the experience as positive as you can so make sure you have some treats to give them.

"Sit on the ground and call your dog's name.

"As soon as it looks at you give them a treat.

"Try to incorporate all of the family into the training as well."

You can use dog name training techniques to teach cats to respond when called.

FRASER COAST'S TOP 10 PET NAMES

DOGS, CATS

Bella, Spook

Molly, Yammie

Charlie, Abby

Rosie, Albert

Max, Anastasia

Bear, Angel

Diesel, Angry

Gizmo, Anna

Rusty, Aoah

Blue, Aussie

Source: Pet Insurance Australia.

- ARM NEWSDESK