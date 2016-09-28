Fraser Coast gymnasts take medals from major state comp

Wide Bay Gymnastics Club - Some of the Hervey Bay gymnasts that competed in the Junior State Championships.

YOUNG Hervey Bay gymnasts have taken on the biggest teams in Queensland for the Junior State Championships at the weekend.

Competitors from the Wide Bay Gymnastics Club as young as seven travelled down to Brisbane in hopes of returning home with gold.

Club secretary said both parents and gymnasts were overwhelmed with the results from the team.

"We were up against places like Cairns and Brisbane," Ms Dower said.

"Everyone left a bit shocked that a regional team did so well."

The local club had 14 gymnasts compete in the championships, and seven of those had placing in their division.

"It has been a couple of years since our female team has made it to the podium, so we were all excited," Ms Dower said.

For the gymnasts, countless hours of training goes into preparing for not only the state titless but all year.

"For the girls, they are training from 12 to 15 hours a week and the boys are training for around 20 hours a week," Ms Dower said.

Mia Mcwilliam, 14, was one of the competitors and said it was intimidating to be up against the big city teams.

"There was 10 or 15 girls on some of the teams, and only two of us from Hervey Bay in our level," Mia said.

Although Mia didn't place in the competition she is looking forward to next year where she hopes to qualify for the championships again.

To get to the State Champions, gymnasts must first qualify in lower competitions by reaching certain scores.

For the Hervey Bay gymnasts it is back to training as usual to prepare for next year's championships.

"They have all started training for the next level already, some were back in here on Monday morning," Ms Dower said.