Fraser Coast hockey players win silver at national titles

Hervey Bay hockey - zone carnival. Shae Staples (M'b) works her way through the defence in the U/18 girls game against Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

FRASER Coast contributed three players to Queensland's silver medal-winning under-15 indoor hockey teams.

Anniston Chappell (Maryborough) and Shae Staples (Torquay) were part of the U15 girls team which placed second overall at the U15 Australian Championships in Wollongong.

Women's Hockey Grand Final. Wallaroos v Arrows. Anniston Chappell takes the ball down the line. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle Brendan Bufi

The girls played extremely well to qualify for the final, but gell 4-2 to New South Wales in the decider.

Maryborough's Bryce Robinson was part of the boys team that also placed second.

The boys were defeated 7-4 in a tough game against hosts and rivals NSW.

Maryborough's Queensland reps who won bronze at the U15 indoor hockey nationals in Wollongong. From left: Paul Tucker (coach) Bryce RobInson, Tarack Chappell, Josh McNamara and Stephen Chappell (Manager). Photo Contributed Contributed

The 2017 Australian U15 Indoor Championships, were held from January 21 to 25.