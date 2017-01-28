Fraser Coast hockey players win silver at national titles

FRASER Coast contributed three players to Queensland's silver medal-winning under-15 indoor hockey teams.
Anniston Chappell (Maryborough) and Shae Staples (Torquay) were part of the U15 girls team which placed second overall at the U15 Australian Championships in Wollongong.
The girls played extremely well to qualify for the final, but gell 4-2 to New South Wales in the decider.
Maryborough's Bryce Robinson was part of the boys team that also placed second.
The boys were defeated 7-4 in a tough game against hosts and rivals NSW.
The 2017 Australian U15 Indoor Championships, were held from January 21 to 25.