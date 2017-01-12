37°
Granville man recalls moment flames engulfed next door home

Annie Perets
Amy Formosa
and | 12th Jan 2017 9:13 AM Updated: 12:57 PM

UPDATE 12:30PM: BANGING on the door is what woke up Granville's Gary Booth this morning at 4am, an alert to let him know his neighbour's home was burning to the ground.

The inferno was right next door, the surreal image of flames engulfing his neighbour's house.

"When I looked out, the house was quite engulfed," Mr Booth said.

"I could see the owner in the backyard and could see he was safe.

"He just looked to be in shock."

Mr Booth jumped into action and took out a garden hose in a bid to help in any way to decrease further damage being done and stop the flames from spreading.

 

Gary Booth lives next door to the house that caught fire in Granville on January 12. He said the frightening experience was surreal.
Gary Booth lives next door to the house that caught fire in Granville on January 12. He said the frightening experience was surreal.

 

"There are trees out the back and I was trying to hose the flames back from them," Mr Booth said.

"Within five minutes, the fire brigade was here."

There is about a 10m gap between the house Mr Booth lives in and that of his unfortunate neighbour.

The heat from the flame began to be felt in the glass in Mr Booth's house, and even made a crack.

"I tried to touch the glass but it was almost too hot to touch," he said.

"I was most worried about the windows cracking as that would have lit everything up.

"Once the fire got really big, I got my wife to put our dogs in the car and just go."

Mr Booth said the concept of a major fire happening next to him was just unreal.

"You just can't believe it's happening," he said.

"The fire crews reacted really quickly, and saved the house from turning into complete ash."

Firefighters spent Thursday morning following the incident working to contain the high quantity of asbestos that was released.

The owner of the burned down house was described to be a long-term resident by neighbours, who had recently done renovation works inside.

A former resident of that house came to visit what's left of the home following the incident, and was brought to tears.

 

 

EARLIER: AN OLD Queenslander has been destroyed in Granville after it went up in flames in the early hours of Thursday morning.

When crews arrived on scene the only resident who lived at the Granville property was trapped in his backyard with his dog in his arms.

 

The remains of a home in Granville after a fire gutted it in the early hours of Thursday.
The remains of a home in Granville after a fire gutted it in the early hours of Thursday.

 

Maryborough Fire Station Officer Shaun Murphy rescued the man from the yard while the first team of firefighters started extinguishing the blaze.

"On arrival the Queenslander was fully engulfed upstairs and under the house," Officer Murphy said.

"The roof had collapsed.

"We cut the gates open, got him out of the backyard and into an ambulance," he said.


Fire crews work to put out the blaze which engulfed a Queenslander in Granville.
Fire crews work to put out the blaze which engulfed a Queenslander in Granville.

 

The man was in shock and was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.　

About 14 fire fighters worked to contain the blaze within about 45 minutes.

The fire, which started just before 4am, was completely under control in just over an hour.

Protective lines to neighbouring properties were put in place.

 

Fire crews work to put out the blaze which engulfed a Queenslander in Granville.
Fire crews work to put out the blaze which engulfed a Queenslander in Granville.

 

"Neighbours also had their own garden hoses out," Officer Murphy said.

Officer Murphy said there was a smoke alarm in the house.

It's also believed there was a boat, welder and car on the property.

