Fraser Coast libraries collecting slide images from the past

IF YOU have a shoebox full of slides just gathering dust at home, the Fraser Coast Libraries are keen to see them.

Several upcoming events have been organised at both the Maryborough and Hervey Bay library branches to encourage residents to bring in their slide collections and take a trip down memory lane.

Deputy Mayor George Seymour said that the events will be an opportunity for locals to share their memories with others.

"We are particularly keen to show slides of Fraser Coast people, places and events," Cr Seymour said.

The events will be held at the Maryborough Library on Thursday, November 3 from 12 noon to 1pm; and the Hervey Bay Library on Friday, November 4 from 1pm to 2pm.

If you have a slide collection and are interested in being involved at one of the above sessions, please contact the Library on 4197 4220.

The events are free, but bookings are required to attend.