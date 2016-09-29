27°
Fraser Coast loses its shine as caravans and campers skip town

Sherele Moody
29th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
Caravanners and campers spend an average $152 a night in our region.
THE Fraser Coast is losing its polish as caravanners and campers opt for other destinations. 　

Mobile tourist overnight stays dropped 51% to 357,325 last financial year.

An ARM Newsdesk analysis of Caravan Industry Association of Australia data shows campers and vanners made 19% fewer trips to the area with just 93,208 recorded.

With caravanners and campers spending an average $152 a night in the region, Fraser Coast businesses would have collected about $54.3 million from mobile tourists last financial year.

There are 12 tourism regions in Queensland and the Fraser Coast came 11th for the number of trips made and 10th for the number of nights stayed.

Fraser Coast Tourism & Events chairman Greig Bolderrow said there was a long-term strategy to bring more vanners and campers to the region.

"Fraser Coast Regional Council and Fraser Coast Tourism & Events have invested significant time and resources into this important market in recent years," Mr Bolderrow said.

"This has included attending related shows across Australia and investing in RV and free camping spots.

"This is a long-term strategy that we expect to reap the rewards from over a number of years.

"The figures have also been supplied to Fraser Coast regional councillors for their consideration and future planning."

Stuart Lamont from the CIAA said vanners and campers were attracted to regions that offered excellent facilities and opportunities to explore.

"Travellers look for outdoor and activity-based experiences as well as the chance to try local produce and dining venues," Mr Lamont said.

"Regions that enjoy great weather and climates are always popular, given the outdoor nature of caravanning and camping, but they also need to be accessible.

"Although active retirees have the time to explore the paths less travelled, families and couples like to access destinations quickly and easily so they enjoy their holiday in the region." - ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  tourism

