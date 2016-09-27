Fraser Coast losing out in RV market

THE Fraser Coast is losing its polish as caravanners and campers opt for other destinations.



Mobile tourist overnight stays dropped 51% to 357,325 last financial year.



An ARM Newsdesk analysis of Caravan Industry Association of Australia data shows campers and vanners made 19% fewer trips to the area with just 93,208 recorded.



With caravanners and campers spending an average $152 a night in the region, Fraser Coast businesses would have collected about $54.3 million from mobile tourists last financial year.



There are 12 tourism regions in Queensland and the Fraser Coast came 11th for the number of trips made and 10th for the number of nights stayed.



RV Friendly campaigner Nan Ott said she wasn't surprised by the statistics, but she was still disappointed.



She said the figures were irrefutable evidence that the council's policy wasn't working



"It's disappointing to see that we're that far down," Ms Ott said.



She said that the new statistics made the upcoming vote on the council's Camping Options Strategy tomorrow even more crucial.



Ms Ott said she had collected more than 200 signatures from local business as part of a petition to make the region RV friendly.



"The common comment was it's a no-brainer, why don't the council just get on with it," Ms Ott said.



"They need somewhere they can come and stay for two days then make a decision whether they'll stay for longer."

It is a different story in the small community of Biggenden which is booming after embracing the RV friendly town status.



Fraser Coast Tourism & Events chairman Greig Bolderrow said there was a long-term strategy to bring more vanners and campers to the region.



"Fraser Coast Regional Council and Fraser Coast Tourism & Events have invested significant time and resources into this important market in recent years," Mr Bolderrow said.



"This has included attending related shows across Australia and investing in RV and free camping spots.



"This is a long-term strategy that we expect to reap the rewards from over a number of years.



"The figures have also been supplied to Fraser Coast regional councillors for their consideration and future planning."



Stuart Lamont from the CIAA said vanners and campers were attracted to regions that offered excellent facilities and opportunities to explore.



"Travellers look for outdoor and activity-based experiences as well as the chance to try local produce and dining venues," Mr Lamont said.



"Regions that enjoy great weather and climates are always popular, given the outdoor nature of caravanning and camping, but they also need to be accessible.



"Although active retirees have the time to explore the paths less travelled, families and couples like to access destinations quickly and easily so they enjoy their holiday in the region." - ARM NEWSDESK

