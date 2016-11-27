The 10-year-old girl who outran league's legends

Emily Fisher held her own against the titans in the Legends of League game, scoring a try in the second half.

FRASER Coast, meet the girl who almost brought the Legends of League titans to their knees.

10-year-old Emily Fisher managed to outrun the likes of Cliff Lyons, Nathan Blacklock and John Hopoate to score a try against the former NRL titans, bringing the score to a nail-biting 37-38 in the second half.

Emily was invited onto the field to participate, and quickly showed she could hold her own against the other players.

"I feel excited," she said after the run.

"I play union, so I play juniors with the local team."

And mum Alicia couldn't keep the smile off her face.

"It's a super proud moment; not many kids get the opportunity to run with the greatest legends of league," she said.

"My daughter gives everything - she plays union, OzTag and represents Hervey Bay for soccer.

"It would be good if we could get more sporting events like this for Hervey Bay, to encourage kids to get into more sport."