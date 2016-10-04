Fraser Coast NBN service could get more problematic

Several areas in the Fraser Coast have been marked for the NBN rollout, but residents could expect problems with internet speed.

NBN SERVICE in the Fraser Coast could become slower as telcos are forced to adjust their prices for bandwidth limitations.

Internet providers have warned the government the implementation of a connectivity virtual circuit charge - which bills service providers a standard price unit of $15.75 per megabits per month - could see internet speeds bottlenecked as telcos are forced to pay extra.

A discount model for the CVC, introduced in April, has allowed for prices to fall as low as $11.50 depending on the average bandwidth that industry provisions to all end users.

Currently, fixed line nbn is expected to start on more than 20,600 premises in the Fraser Coast in the first half of next year, including Scarness, Pialba, Eli Waters and Dundowran among others.

But a spokesperson for NBN Co said the CVC would mean "good things for speeds and prices on the Fraser Coast."

"The new CVC model actually encourages a reduction in data prices as usage increases. It's a discount model and it facilitates a range of retail plans that reward greater dimensioning of CVC capacity on average per end user basis," the spokesperson said.

"This is aimed at helping our customers, the retail providers, to provide a better broadband experience in homes and businesses on the nbn network."

But service providers remain unconvinced, with Optus' Vice President Corporate and Regulatory Affairs David Epstein stating it was not a sustainable alternative for consumers.

"The proposed CVC pricing reduction by NBNCo is well-intended but is not a certain guarantee of long-term, sustainable benefits for consumers,” he said.

"We will all need to work closely with NBNCo to ensure good long-term pricing structures.”

A spokesperson from Telstra indicated they would be supportive of pricing improvements.

"We are supportive of improvements to the current pricing structure that would be competitively neutral and ensure that low usage and 'voice only' customers aren't disadvantaged," the spokesperson said.