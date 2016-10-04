28°
News

Fraser Coast NBN service could get more problematic

Blake Antrobus
| 4th Oct 2016 10:34 AM
Several areas in the Fraser Coast have been marked for the NBN rollout, but residents could expect problems with internet speed.
Several areas in the Fraser Coast have been marked for the NBN rollout, but residents could expect problems with internet speed. Tobi Loftus

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NBN SERVICE in the Fraser Coast could become slower as telcos are forced to adjust their prices for bandwidth limitations.

Internet providers have warned the government the implementation of a connectivity virtual circuit charge - which bills service providers a standard price unit of $15.75 per megabits per month - could see internet speeds bottlenecked as telcos are forced to pay extra.

A discount model for the CVC, introduced in April, has allowed for prices to fall as low as $11.50 depending on the average bandwidth that industry provisions to all end users.

Currently, fixed line nbn is expected to start on more than 20,600 premises in the Fraser Coast in the first half of next year, including Scarness, Pialba, Eli Waters and Dundowran among others.

But a spokesperson for NBN Co said the CVC would mean "good things for speeds and prices on the Fraser Coast."

"The new CVC model actually encourages a reduction in data prices as usage increases. It's a discount model and it facilitates a range of retail plans that reward greater dimensioning of CVC capacity on average per end user basis," the spokesperson said.

"This is aimed at helping our customers, the retail providers, to provide a better broadband experience in homes and businesses on the nbn network."

But service providers remain unconvinced, with Optus' Vice President Corporate and Regulatory Affairs David Epstein stating it was not a sustainable alternative for consumers.

"The proposed CVC pricing reduction by NBNCo is well-intended but is not a certain guarantee of long-term, sustainable benefits for consumers,” he said.

"We will all need to work closely with NBNCo to ensure good long-term pricing structures.”

A spokesperson from Telstra indicated they would be supportive of pricing improvements.

"We are supportive of improvements to the current pricing structure that would be competitively neutral and ensure that low usage and 'voice only' customers aren't disadvantaged," the spokesperson said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Judge reduces sentence of man who assaulted police and stole

Judge reduces sentence of man who assaulted police and stole

The sentenced handed down to a man who assaulted a police officer has been reduced by a judge.

Sky's the limit for teenage balloon artist

Hervey Bay teenager Breannah Mitchell launched her business Balloon Mania at age 14. Now out of high school, she is developing a filmmaking business.

"My goal with the balloons is to entertain sick kids with leukaemia"

Poison pie horror: family pet targeted

Gary Pavey with his children Emily and Matthew and their dog, Milly.

A baited pie was thrown over the fence of a Granville home.

8800 complaints about water, energy bills in Queensland

Maree Skellern from Tweed Heads Kindy Care showing the dramatic changes in the latest power bill.

More than $320,000 in billing adjustments

Local Partners

Future event planner tops fundraiser chart in Relay for Life

Luke Strochnetter is putting heart and soul into making a difference.

Tips for parents in battling their children's night terrors

The Nightmare before Christmas was the second favourite movie for Northern Star Facebook followers.

Help available on Fraser Coast for night terror concerns.

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher has boasted the Oasis documentary film 'Supersonic' is so good it will give viewers "multiple orgasms".

  • Music

  • 4th Oct 2016 10:00 AM

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

Vendor wants says SELL!!

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 $285,000

3 bedrooms + study Extra rumpus area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Property leader says Fraser Coast market is looking up

Positivity is the buzz word in the Fraser Coast housing market