Fraser Coast nicknames we refuse to give up

Amy Formosa
| 7th Feb 2017 12:12 PM
Mary River Lamington Bridge, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Mary River Lamington Bridge, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

YOU'VE probably taken the kids to The Pines if you've lived in Hervey Bay long enough - but that's not what the locals call it.

The popular playground off Charlton Esplanade is known as the Purple Park due to the purple play equipment for the kids.

School holidays - Macgregor Olive from Rockhampton at the purple park at Pialba. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
School holidays - Macgregor Olive from Rockhampton at the purple park at Pialba. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman FHB030711holi

If you're out and about in Maryborough and you're heading over the Lamington Bridge you will most likely become accustom to the nickname the Lammie.

This catchy nickname has also been given to the The Lamington Hotel in the Heritage City.

Those who have lived in any town long enough are guilty of using a nickname or two.

And in true Australian fashion, the nickname usually becomes almost more iconic than the original.

One of the popular nick names you may hear the younger ones use is "let's go cruising the Nard.”

Charlton Esplanade that is for those new to town.

While you're sure to get the typical nick names for pubs that tend to stick no matter what town you visit, some locals still call the Condari Hotel and Resort on Elizabeth St the "Mello” coming from it's past name Melanesia Village.

HERE ARE SOME OTHERS

The RSL - "The Rissole”

Maryborough Cricket Club - "The Crickety”

Westside Tavern - "The Tav”

Criterion Hotel - "The Cri”

Old Sydney Hotel - "Old Syd”

Hervey Bay Boat Club - "Boaties”

Post Office Hotel - "PO”

Do you have a nickname to add to the list? Join the discussion and tell us below.

