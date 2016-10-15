Fraser Coast out to reclaim Goodchild Shield

THERE is nothing worse than knowing your next door neighbours own your trophy.

For Fraser Coast's representative cricketers, that piece of silverware is the Goodchild Shield.

The Goodchild Shield pits four local regions - Fraser Coast, South Burnett, Bundaberg and Gympie - against each other in two 50-over games and a Twenty20 fixture.

Gympie and South Burnett shared the honours last year, but Fraser Coast held the Shield in 2013 and 2014.

Sam Chew, who along with Marty Maloney is a contender for the captaincy, said the mission was to bring the Goodchild home.

"Hopefully we can do what the 19s did and win it," Chew said. "We've got a mix of both young and experienced players . There's a few who haven't played rep before and a few older heads."

The 15-man squad includes players from each A-grade side.

Defending premiers Past Grammars contribute six players, with their 2015-16 grand final combatants Australs supplying four.

Four players come from Bushrangers while young gun Lachlan Stewart is the sole Brothers player.

The biggest advantage Fraser Coast have, according to Chew, is the depth with both bat and ball.

"We've probably got 10 players who bowl and will be able to bat right down the order," he said. "Everyone underestimates us so that might play in our favour."

Fraser Coast already has one win up its sleeve courtesy of a forfeit from defending champs Gympie.

It means Fraser Coast will only have to win one of their games to progress to the final, but Chew is not about to count his chickens.

"If we beat Bundaberg (this morning) then we should make the final," he said. "We still have to get that done so we're not taking any chances yet."

Fraser Coast will play a Twenty20 against a local composite side in place of Gympie this afternoon, then will take on South Burnett in a 50-over game on Sunday.