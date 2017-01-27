33°
Fraser Coast owes $18 million in SPER debt

Eliza Wheeler
| 27th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:36 AM

A MARYBOROUGH mother with a SPER debt of more than $5000 has not made a payment in 10 years, adding thousands to the Fraser Coast's $18 million debt to the state.

Julie Elizabeth Devine pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing property suspected of having been used in connection of a drug offence, and possessing marijuana.

Before being sentenced, the court heard Devine had clocked up a SPER debt of $3417.30, and had not made a payment to reduce her debt since 2006.

Devine's defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher said her client had informed her she had made efforts to start paying off her bill to the state, but was having issues with communicating with the appropriate parties.

"She is extremely sorry and want to do something about it," Ms Schumacher said.

Magistrate John Smith told the court Devine was "treating the whole system like a joke".

"It's a big joke to her and she's not made any efforts to rehabilitate herself," Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith said he did not understand why Devine had not made a payment towards her SPER, but could spend money on illegal substances.

"She's had 10-and-a-half years and she's got enough money to have a green-leafed substance, cannabis, in her possession, but not enough to pay $350 a year," he said.

"That's why we've got over $1 billion in outstanding SPER because people like Ms Devine don't care about their SPER."

Devine was fined $2400 for the two offences, bringing her SPER debt to $5817.30.

"You're really lucky you're not going out the side door, instead of the front door," the Magistrate added.

Devine is one of more than 7000 across the Fraser Coast who has a SPER debt, adding up to a total of about $18,168,000.

Those living in the 4655 postcode - Hervey Bay and surrounding areas - have a higher debt of $9,968,000, compared to their neighbours living in the 4650 areas who owe the state $8,200,000.

The Fraser Coast's debt is higher than its neighbours; with Gympie owing more than $7 million and Bundaberg owning $12 million to the state.

So what do you do if you owe money to the state?

1. The Australian SPER website highlights a list of options people have to pay off their fines.

2. Debtors can set up instalment plans and pay off their debts on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis.

3. You can call 1300 365 635 to set up an instalment plan.

