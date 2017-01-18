Fraser Coast poet tells of how her life inspired art

SITTING in a small room in her Point Vernon home, Janet Kenny told me about her fascinating life and I began to see how she had used her experiences to inspire her beautiful poetry.



Her latest book is called Whistling in the Dark.



Her poems are sometimes politically inspired, often pay homage to the beauty of nature and also draw on her own personal experiences.



When she was growing up, Janet had an aunt who was a poet.



"None of the rest of my family appreciated her, but in a way she was quite famous," Janet said.



Inspired by her literary roots, Janet herself began to write, but she says early on she never took it terribly seriously.



Instead she left her home in New Zealand to pursue a career as a classically trained opera singer, travelling to London where she became ill with anorexia.



Janet gave up her job and moved to Australia where she recovered her health and became obsessed with nuclear disarmament.



She then co-wrote a book titled Beyond Chernobyl, which was published in 1993.



Janet started writing poetry again and she believes her love and passion for music continued to inspire her poetry.



"I think it's the same thing in a way," she said.



"Sound and rhythm matters a great deal."



Janet says she draws from a well of experience when she writes and she's also inspired by other poetry she enjoys.



She loves Shakespeare, although she says it "sounds corny" to say so.



"But he's an inspiration for all poets," she said.



"Any number of poets inspire me."



Among her favourites are Australian poets Alec Hope and Gwen Harwood.



War poet Wilfred Owen was another favourite, she said.



Janet's Whistling in the Dark can be purchased online or at Mary Ryan's Hervey Bay at Central Ave in Pialba.

