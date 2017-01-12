Fraser Coast retailer adds a cafe, float tank and sauna

HOW would you like all your stress and anxiety to just, drift away?

That's the idea behind the float tank.

This modern trend of relaxation has now arrived at Hervey Bay's Mind Body and Soul, designed to completely deprive users of their senses.

Hervey Bay - Mind Body and Soul owner Trevor Studt, has installed a Float tank. Valerie Horton

While inside the futuristic-looking structure, participants lie submerged in water.

They stay afloat through the high volume of Epsom salts that have been added.

Mind Body and Soul owner Trevor Studt has added a float tank to the shop as part of a revamp of services at the retailer, located in Torquay.

"So many people suffer from stress and anxiety, and the float tank is a way of letting that go," he said.

Mr Studt never actually tried going inside the tank before its arrival, but decided to add it to the shop from positive word of mouth and research.

"I've been going in on a regular basis, and am feeling a lot more calm," he said.

"It's fairly dark inside, the lid goes down, you lay back, relax, and do nothing for an hour.

"Many people actually end up going to sleep because of the trance it puts you in."

The nearest float tanks are on the Sunshine Coast.

Also as part of the revamp at Mind, Body and Soul, a vegetarian cafe has been added as well as a sauna.

The cafe serves breakfast and lunch, featuring gluten-free, organic products.

Items on the menu include a chickpea curry, avocado dishes and gluten-free pancakes.

"The cafe is a way of bringing that chemical-free, organic food to people."

"My father passed away of lung cancer, but he didn't smoke and wasn't a drinker.

"I want people to have access to good, healthy food to help avoid disease."

Opening the cafe was a natural progression for Mr Studt, after being a crystal wholesaler for decades.

The cafe's opening also resulted in the employment of 10 locals.

Hervey Bay - Cafe Mind Body and Soul offers organic vegetarian, vegan, gluten free meals. Barista Brittney Parker and Amy Bills. Valerie Horton

While the float tank focuses on relieving stress, the newly arrived sauna is all about detoxing.

"There's been studies done that show that people who go in a sauna regularly have reduced risk of cancer and heart disease," he said.

Hervey Bay - Mind Body and Soul owner Trevor Studt, has installed an infrared sauna. Valerie Horton

At the moment, the float tank price is $55 for an hour, and $30 for half an hour.

Mind Body and Soul Cafe is open 9am-3pm, while the retail section of Mind Body and Soul is open 9am-5pm.

It is located at 415 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.