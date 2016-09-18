Fraser Coast scooter/wheelchair convoy sets Aussie record

A GROUP of sensible speed-demons with the wheels to prove it has set the Australian record for the longest convoy made of scooters and wheelchairs.

Seventy-five riders on their motorised scooters and wheelchairs took part in the convoy on Saturday, which started at Scarness Park in Hervey Bay.

Event organiser Julie De Waard said given how difficult it was to beat the world record, the group had decided to set its own.

Ms De Waard said riders had decorated their rigs, creating a parade of bright colours and designs as the scooters and chairs made their way down the esplanade.

"A number of them (the scooters and wheelchairs) were decorated, one as a tepee, one with scary ghosts on it," she said.

With plans already in motion for next year's event, Ms De Waard said the Hervey Bay convoy would be set as a challenge to other parts of the country.

"We're hoping to challenge other areas of Australia to beat it," she said.

The next motorised scooter education session will be on October 12. Call Ms De Waard on 4194 2441 for more information.