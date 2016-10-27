Fraser Coast still a destination wedding hotspot

MORE interstate and overseas couples than ever before are choosing the Fraser Coast for their destination weddings with the region's pristine natural beauty and quality accommodation and venue options offering up a complete package.

Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages figures reveal that 379 weddings were held on the Fraser Coast last year, down on 2014's bumper 432 ceremonies but more than the 359 in the year prior to that.

Beach-themed nuptials continue to be the flavour with Fraser Island, Hervey Bay and Urangan receiving the most attention although Maryborough and Point Vernon got their fair share too.

"We have so many beautiful options on the Fraser Coast that it is easy to feel a bit spoilt,” said marriage celebrant Christine Smith.

"Hervey Bay is great for destination weddings as apart from the beach there are great venues and good accommodation options too. And of course Fraser Island is a favourite. I am always busy with weddings at Kingfisher Resort on the island.

"In fact most people that get married opt for a beach wedding. I always suggest a Plan B in case the weather turns and even though many brides don't think it will rain on their special day, the reception venues are quite good at providing an alternative.”

Ms Smith said the fact the Fraser Coast was a more affordable destination than the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane also helped its popularity with budget-conscious brides and grooms realising they could get world-class facilities and stunning back drops for a smaller outlay.

"Budget is definitely a factor in the weddings we see,” she said.

There is a trend for smaller, more intimate weddings which not only saves on cost but also generally means the people closest to the couple are there to witness the event.”

Ms Smith added that while traditional ceremonies still had their place, more couples were opting for a laid back, personalised wedding with a modern feel.

"It's the kind of wedding that suits this beachy area too,” she said, "how lovely for guests to come to such a beautiful location and be able to take away memories of a unique wedding.”

Top five Fraser Coast wedding locations last year:

Urangan - 91

Fraser Island - 78

Maryborough - 65

Hervey Bay - 55

Point Vernon - 29

