Fraser Coast swimmer earns bronze at first national titles

A NATIONAL medal in any sport, at any age, is something to cherish.

For Hervey Bay swimmer Charlotte Knight, her moment came at the age of just 10-years-old.

Knight travelled to Darwin for the School Sport Australia Swimming Championships in September, and returned home with a bronze medal.

The 10-year-old, who dedicated 540 minutes per week - nine hours - to the pool for training during the school holidays, said it "felt good” to stand on the podium at her first national competition.

"I was a bit nervous and a bit excited, but it felt good to be there,” Knight said.

Knight competed in a number of events, including the 10yrs 50m freestyle, the 4x50m medley relay, the 4x50m freestyle relay and the 10x50m medley relay.

The final event is a combination of 10 swimmers with no limit on ages.

For Knight, her best result came in the 4x50m freestyle in which she finished third.

She and her team finished fifth in the 4x50m medley, anchored the freestyle component of the 10x50m medley to fifth, and was 12th in the 50m freestyle.

"I was the only person in Queensland team in the (10x50m) relay,” she said.

"I didn't have anyone else to talk to in that team so it was a bit strange.”

The bronze medal will take pride of place alongside her other achievements in the pool, but Knight has her sights firmly on a return to the national schools' titles next year.

Armed with knowledge of her opponents, most importantly of which is what times she has to aim for next year - all she has to do is maintain her training.

Her next major event will be the state sprints in December, though there are several club meets between now and then.