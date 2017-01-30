Fraser Coast teens prepare for life on the land

AN OFFICE job was never on the cards for Maryborough teen Alex Pappin, who is building his dream to one day run his own property out west.

The 19-year-old has just signed up for a two-year training course with Stickit Rural Training, where he will learn the skills he needs to live life on the land.

After finishing school at the end of Year 10, Alex knew he wanted to work outside and one day run his own property and livestock.

When he learned he could get the training he needed before heading out west at the Stickit Rural Training in Maryborough, he was "stoked".

"I thought it would put me in a better position to run my own property," Alex said.

"I'll learn how to use machinery, weld and ride horses, all from getting hands-on and doing it."

OUTBACK CAREERS: Alex Pappin and Elizabeth Condon are both part of Stickit Rural Training in Maryborough. Eliza Wheeler

The teen is gearing up to spend the next year on a property near Mt Isa in the centre of Queensland.

Despite leaving behind friends and family, Alex said he was looking forward to getting beyond the black stump.

"I'm not a city person, there's too much drama in the city," he said.

Stickit Rural Training runs in connection with TAFE Queensland and enrolment agencies like the Busy at Work apprenticeships.

Stickit Rural Training manager Brendan Condon said Alex was one of the more than 20 people to learn important property-managing skills through the program.

"Running a property is the second most dangerous industry in Australia," Mr Condon said.

"It's not 'Farmer Wants a Wife' - you have to have certain skills and know when you use them."