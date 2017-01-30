FRASER COAST: Tourism boss ready to make region a success

FROM building relationships with Fraser Coast businesses to making tourism numbers grow, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons has a lot of goals for the future of the area.



Mr Simons, a former journalist and editor who was general manager of the Chronicle in the early 90s, is happy to be returning to the Fraser Coast and wants to put Maryborough, Hervey Bay and the region's townships on the map for travellers.



Two of his goals are filling in gaps in the Fraser Coast's event calendar with help from Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard and promoting the region's military trail.



Using Maryborough's heritage and existing popular events would be a starting point, Mr Simons said.



Sport events was also an area that was being explored.



Mr Simons said mass participation events were a major drawcard and one of his aims would be hosting events that attracted elite participants that were also open to the public.



Building relationships with European and Asian tourism wholesalers was also in the works, as was exploring ways to offer more hinterland experiences for tourists, especially RV owners.



With ex-HMAS Tobruk set to be a major drawcard, Mr Simons said he could see a lot of possibilities in promoting the region's military history, from the statue of Duncan Chapman, the first man ashore at Gallipoli, to the Maryborough Military Museum, which he said was a hidden treasure for the region. Mr Simons said the museum had more than 7000 items of memorabilia and had the second largest collection of military items in Australia.



Along with the military museum, Mr Simons is aiming to reach out to other businesses to get back to the grassroots of the industry and make them partners in promoting the region.



"Everyone with a business has a vested interest in tourism," he said.



Mr Simon's said the region had a retail-based economy and tourism was a vital industry.



While he has not had any previous experience in the tourism sector, Mr Simons said his work as a trans-Tasman chief executive officer with APN News & Media Ltd Australia and Wilson & Horton Ltd New Zealand meant he was accustomed to driving results and managing people.



The benchmark would be higher visitor numbers and longer stays, he said.

