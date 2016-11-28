29°
Fraser Coast Transit Centres to get new homes

Blake Antrobus
| 28th Nov 2016 11:57 AM
Potential locations for the Maryborough Transit Centre outlined by council.
Potential locations for the Maryborough Transit Centre outlined by council. Contributed

THE transit centres in Maryborough and Hervey Bay are due to find a new home, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council considering new locations.

New locations for the Maryborough and Hervey Bay Transit Centres are being considered, following consultation with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to help ease up transport in the region.

A motion for a planning study and assessment of proposed locations was carried unanimously at the council meeting earlier this month.

Seven potential sites have been identified for the preferred location in Maryborough, with the McDowell carpark on the corner of Kent and Lennox St, Kent St (in front of the Council Administration Centre), Lennox St west side, and the Station Square Shopping Village already nominated.

Hervey Bay's centre could move from Stocklands due to the redevelopment of the plaza, and could be housed at the proposed Bus Facility within the Education Preinct on Old Maryborough Rd

Part of the draft plan Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Plan involved the identification of two sites for a new urban bus and coach facility.

The proposed master plan for the Hervey Bay Education Precinct.
The proposed master plan for the Hervey Bay Education Precinct. Contributed

Cr Paul Truscott said while there was no fixed location or date for the proposed permanent centre, council was working with the DTMR in assessing the potential sites.

"Council is also investigating the option of short term relocation of the Transit Centre to the McDowell Car Park...this investigation will be brought back to Council for assessment and decision upon conclusion,” he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

