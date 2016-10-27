Fraser Coast vacancy rates lowest they've been in a year

THE Fraser Coast's vacancy rates have fallen in the September quarter to the lowest in more than a year, according to REIQ.

The latest figures reveal a drop in vacancy rates from 4.1 per cent to 2.9 per cent.

The last time it was lower than this was March 2015.

A spokeswoman from REIQ said generally speaking the market was holding its own in a tough environment, so to see the vacancy rate fall was encouraging.

"At 2.9 per cent the market is well within the healthy range and this represents a good level of equilibrium between supply and demand forces," the spokeswoman said.

REIQ expects this fall will become a trend, with the State Government's $28 million upgrade of the interchange in southern Maryborough, which should be bringing workers to the area and boosting the local economy.

"This, in turn, will be beneficial for the local property market," she said.

Looking down the track, as the state government commits to spending on major tourism campaigns, areas such as the Fraser Coast should reap some benefits.

These incentives will help invigorate the local economy and this will help the local property market.