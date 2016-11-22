Fraser Coast weather: Wind, showers, thunderstorms

IF you already have outdoor plans this week you may want to rethink them because wind, showers and storms are on the cards.

There is wind and showers forecast for parts of the Fraser Coast for Tuesday and possible showers and stormy weather on Wednesday and Friday.

Hervey Bay can expect fog on Thursday and the region can expect thunderstorms on Saturday, according to weatherzone.com.au

At this stage we can expect the storms on Saturday but come Sunday, the weather is expected to improve with only a possibility of a thunderstorm.

Temps are averaging between 19 and 31 degrees this week in the Bay, while Maryborough can expect a sizzling hot day on Thursday with the top temp expected to reach 35 degrees.