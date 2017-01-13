Fraser Coast workers sweat through heatwave

SCORCHER: Labourer Chris Cecil trying to stay hydrated in 36 degree heat.

FOR those reading this article in the comfort of air conditioning, or an over-worked fan, spare a thought for those slugging it out in sweltering temperatures on the Fraser Coast right now.

Adam Cuffe is a site foreman overlooking the esplanade upgrades in Point Vernon.

With a fast approaching deadline for the upgrades to be completed, Adam and his team have no choice but to work through the heatwave currently hitting South East Queensland.

"It's something you get used to with the job," Adam said.

"You always slip, slop, slap and drink tonnes of water."

Adam said on days like Friday, he would drink about six litres of water and reapply sunscreen four times in one day.

"It's not a great feeling, but you can deal with it," he said.

Although the Bureau of Meteorology has tipped for tops of 33 degrees in Hervey Bay on Friday, Adam said it felt a lot warmer when you're working directly in the sun.

"It feels more like 40 [degrees], " he said.

"The humidity always makes it worse."

According to the BOM, top temps are expected to remain above 30 degrees heading into next week.