Fraser Coast's AFL clubs to face new competition

HERVEY Bay's Aussie rules clubs have welcomed changes to AFL Wide Bay.

The competition, which previously involved only Fraser Coast and Bundaberg teams, has been completely revamped by an AFL Queensland intent on building the game in regional areas.

Bay Power, Hervey Bay Bombers, Maryborough Bears and Bundaberg's sides will now play in the AFL Wide Bay North Coast alongside teams from the Sunshine Coast.

In its first season, AFLWBNC's seniors competition is expected to field eight teams, including Pomona and Gympie.

AFL Wide Bay teams have played against Sunshine Coast-based teams for at least the last two seasons.

The new structure will see the eight teams play two full rounds of fixtures, as well as a third game against teams from their region.

The new competition will also see changes to both reserve grade and the under-17s.

Reserve grade will remain a Wide Bay-only competition while the U17s will become an U16 competition.

Maryborough is expected to compete in reserve grade this year, but will jump to seniors in 2018, pending growth to their player base.

Bay Power coach Michael Gay welcomed the new-look competition, as did Bombers president Roger Wagner.

"I'm excited about it. It's something we need to embrace and make our existing competition better,” Gay said.

The Power coach said he was unsure of the Sunshine Coast teams' strengths, and given it was now only five days into the year he said he was yet to do much homework on the other teams.

He said the biggest hurdles would be travel and depth or second-tier rosters.

"We've had a lot of guys play two games per day in the past,” Gay said.

"Whether that's 17s and reserves or reserves and seniors, a lot of guys have usually played both. We need to get more players.

"I am a fan of the expanded competition though. If it doesn't work we can say we've at least tried.

"Years ago we used to travel to the Sunshine Coast for games so it's interesting to see that come back.”

Wagner viewed the move south as a great move for the sport, but admitted the extra travel could influence the club's squads.

"I think it's a positive step for us,” Wagner said. "It means more travel which makes it harder on some guys but it's a positive step for our competition that we get to play different teams; have different umpires.

"Over the last few years we've played the same teams year in year out but I think going down there and stepping up into better competition makes everyone a bit keener.”

The 2017 season will start in April with the grand final to be played in the first week of September.