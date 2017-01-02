Fraser Coast's first baby of 2017 has arrived

BABY OF 2017: Jasmine with new brother Kobe Bohum, mother Fiona Tsaii and Jordan Bohum.

KOBE Bohum was originally scheduled to be born on the same day as his sister Jasmine on January 8.

But instead, he decided it would be fun to be one of the first babies born in 2017.

He was the only baby born on New Year's Day on the Fraser Coast.

Kobe is mum Fiona Tsaii's third child.

"I'm just so happy," she said looking at Kobe.

On the afternoon of New Year's Eve, the family went out at WetSide Water Park and Fiona said the pains developed during the day.

At 4am on New Year's Day, she was at Hervey Bay Hospital and by 7.45am, it was all over.

"Kobe is the easiest birth I've had," Fiona said.

"He is very healthy and doing very well."

Maybe everything gets better with practice?

Though Jasmine and Kobe now have two different birthdays, they have some other very strong similarities.

They were both the same weight at birth, and have a head full of dark hair.

This is contrary to their brother Jordan's thinner light hair, which is more similar to their dad Adam Bohum's hairdo.

BABY OF 2017: Adam Bohum with his new son Kobe. Annie Perets

"Kobe has a lot of hair, it's going to be an expensive first hair cut," Adam said.

The holiday season for this Hervey Bay family is going to be a lot more festive from now on.

"Kobe's birth is just going to make New Year's a lot more special," Adam said.

"We celebrate New Year's a little now, but now it's going to be a lot more of a celebration."

Interestingly, Jordan's birthday is not far off from his two siblings and falls on February 5.

That make all three of the youngsters early-year babies.