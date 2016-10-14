Fraser Coast's weekend weather forecast

THERE may look to be some showers about on Friday but the weekend could not look better.

Bureau of Meteorlogoy forecaster Michael Paech said a trough, which pushed through yesterday, was followed by south-easterlies.

Shower activity over the Sunshine Coast is expected to push towards Fraser Island, paving the way for showers in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

The major Fraser Coast towns are expected to remain a few degrees below average.

"Moving into the weekend it should ease up," Mr Paech said.

Both Hervey Bay and Maryborough are predicted to top 24 on Friday, and reach 25 degrees on Saturday.

"Sunday is the pick of the weekend," Mr Paech said.

"It's going to warm up a bit but looks like the best possible day."

Lighter winds, minimal chance of rain and tops in the mid-to-late 20s - Sunday could be the Fraser Coast's picture-perfect day.

A surface trough moving across the state will reach Wide Bay on Monday, with hot days and storms currently forecasted.