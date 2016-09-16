29°
News

Fraser Island among Queensland's coastal blackspots

Matthew McInerney
16th Sep 2016 8:25 AM

FRASER Island is one of six coastal blackspots identified in Surf Life Saving Queensland's Coast Safe Report.

The report, released today, ranks the "ocean side" of Fraser Islands among two Gold Coast (Surfers Paradise and Marina Mirage to Southport Spit) and two Sunshine Coast (Discovery Beach to Point Arkwright and Noosa River to Rainbow Beach Tower) beaches, as well as North Queensland's Green Island.

Of the overall 11 people who drowned in Queensland in 2015/16, one of those were at Fraser Island.

As a result of the findings, SLSQ will now:

  • Develop key rip awareness and beach safety collateral to help educate and inform beachgoers about potential
  • dangers,
  • Implement Australian Standard safety signage at three barge landing locations and selected campsites, and
  • Conduct extended aerial patrols via SLSQ's Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service to cover Fraser Island during peak periods.

The full report can be viewed here.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  slsq, surf life saving, surf life saving queensland

