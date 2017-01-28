Free driving lessons offered to young job seekers in region

FOR young people looking for work on the Fraser Coast, not having a licence can be a real spanner in the works.

To help unemployed people aged between 17 and 24 get safely behind the wheel and find work, Fraser Coast Training Employment Support Service (TESS) is offering free driving lessons to those who take part in their Certificate II in skills for work and vocational pathways course.

The A Class Driving Centre runs for 25 hours a week for six months.

TESS teacher and certified driving instructor Max Seymour said there were many reasons why some young people did not have licences, including the costs attached to driving lessons.

Mr Seymour said not having a licence was so restricting to people searching for work because it took away their independence.

"We find that with many students out there with no licence trying to get employment, it's critical they have a licence to go to and from college, university or work," Mr Seymour said.

"Sometimes you need to be able to drive to get a job, for example at Domino's where you may need to drive all shift, or even just having the ability to arrive at work on time."

Max Seymour - driving instructor at TESS. Alistair Brightman

Mr Seymour explained the more a student attended TESS to complete their Cert II, the more time they earned for driving lessons.

"So a student with a 100% attendance rate will gain hours towards their licence faster than someone with a poor attendance rate," he said.

"For the first few times [the students] drive on the TESS farm in Mungar, away from other vehicles."

TESS business development manager Lori Keevers said the service and the driving lessons were funded by the Federal Government, meaning students could take them for free.

"We're funded by the powering youth initiative," Ms Keevers said.

"The Certificate II is also funded by the government, so it's free for students, too."

TESS was unable to comment on the exact amount of funding they had been given by the Federal Government to cover the costs of the lessons.

To give the community more information about the driving school enterprise, TESS will be hosting a talk on Monday from 10am at 21 Rocky St, Maryborough.

Fraser Coast driving schools hold TESS to account

OTHER driving schools across the Fraser Coast say there are many financial options for young people wanting to get their licences, including discounts and limited free lessons.

Gear by Gear driving instructor Ronnie Catterlick said he was "all for" TESS offering free lessons, but there were other initiatives, both private and government funded, available to learner drivers.

"The problem is lessons can be so expensive, and the fees vary across the board," Mr Catterlick said.

"Most, if not all, driving instructors around the Fraser Coast are registered with Keys to Drive, which is a state-funded program. It offers a free driving lesson with anyone who qualifies, it's more to do with the safety aspect, not so much driving a car, the only obligation is a parent or guardian has to be there too."

Mr Catterlick said he was able to offer cheaper lessons because he only offered them part-time, whereas other instructors relied on the lessons as their entire income.

The instructor said insurance premiums for instructors was "a little bit" higher than the average car, and other insurances were needed for instructors who ran their own businesses.

Peter White from the Hervey Bay Driving School said he did not object to TESS offering the free lessons, "providing they meet the requirements set by the Queensland Government like the rest of us".

"The dual-controlled vehicles should be inspected annually, the car should also registered as a training vehicle," Mr White said.

"They have to buy a licence with Queensland Transport, they do police checks on the instructors, and they need a blue card."