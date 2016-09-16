FREE SEEDS: Heritage City bursts with colour at orchid show

IN BLOOM: Maryborough District Orchid Society club member Chantal Farry with the champion orchid of the show, a Paphiopedilum "Macabre Chant” from Hervey Bay's Terri Bade.

ST PAUL'S Memorial Hall is bursting with colour and aroma.

The hall has transformed into a "beautiful spectacle with more than 400 blooming orchid plants on display”, said Maryborough District Orchid Society president John Terrill.

Mr Terrill said societies from Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Childers and Gympie would have displays.

"It is a very big effort from all the members,” he said.

"Between the clubs there will be 80-90 species.”

"Only the best orchids go on the stand,” he said.

The show is open from 8.30am-4pm today and 8.30am-1pm tomorrow.

