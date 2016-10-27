Free Wi-Fi on new look tilt train in Wide Bay

QUEENSLAND Rail has introduced a free Wi-Fi trial on its refurbished Tilt Train for passengers travelling on the rail network between Rockhampton, the Wide Bay and Brisbane.

The new look Tilt Train hit the rails in mid-July following a mechanical upgrade and internal refurbishment.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said work to overhaul the Tilt Trains was being undertaken by Downer EDI in Maryborough.

"This is exactly the kind of commitment I've been advocating for our and I'm thrilled that these works are being undertaken locally," Mr Saunders said.

"It's a boost to local confidence knowing that these works will provide ongoing employment for the local Downer EDI workforce of over 200 people."

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the Tilt Train's 'mid-life overhaul' created an opportunity to upgrade the train to enable Wi-Fi access on board, with the trial commencing this month.

"This is the first time we have offered Wi-Fi on the long distance Queensland Rail travel fleet and passengers will recognise a train offering the free Wi-Fi service via signage in the carriage," Mr Pitt said.

"We know our passengers on the Tilt Train enjoy having entertainment as they travel up and down the southern Queensland coast and introducing the free Wi-Fi trial increases their options.

"The 200mb limit means everyone on the train can get a fair share and will enable passengers to catch-up with the latest news, browse their favourite websites or check emails.

"We will still continue to show our usual on-board entertainment which includes a selection of TV shows and tourism-related programming as part of our support for boosting regional tourism.

The Tilt Train's mid-life overhaul means a longer trip on a diesel replacement train for some passengers, which will be in place until mid- 2017, with the second Tilt Train now in the workshop.

Queensland Rail has apologised for any inconvenience and appreciates customers' continued patience as it continues this vital piece of engineering to ensure the Tilt Trains remain safe and reliable.