What's on: Events happening on Fraser Coast over weekend

SATURDAY

TINANA DANCE

When: From 7.30pm.

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd.

What: Dance Promotions Maryborough will host an all ages dance with entertainment by Gary and Geoff. For more information phone Joff McGovern 0438867090.

Cost: $10 includes supper, lucky door and novelty prizes.

BROMELIAD SOCIETY MEETING

When: Saturday, January 28, 1pm plant sales, 1.30pm meeting

Where: 376 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan

Details: Fraser Coast Bromeliad Society meet and share knowledge, visitors welcome, free afternoon tea, raffles. Bring chair, mugs, raffle donations. Phone Debbie on 4128 602.

Cost: free entry

MEET BOB IRWIN

When: 12.30pm-2.30pm

Where: Mary Ryan's Hervey Bay

Details: Come along to Mary Ryan's and listen to Bob speak about his life and his book in conversation with co-author, Amanda French. This is a free event and bookings are not required. Bob's book, "The Last Crocodile Hunter," will be available for purchase and signing on the day.

Cost: Free entry, drinks and food available for purchase from cafe.

Bob Irwin. CONTRIBUTED

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: 7am-1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Wednesday and Saturday.

You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more.

Cost: Free

EVENING AT GATAKERS

When: 5-9pm

Where: Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St Maryborough

What: Gatakers By Night with Annie J and Fusion. Free Entertainment. Settle in with a table for two or a group of friends, or byo folding chairs or picnic rug. Casual meal options and delicious desserts available and full bar facilities.

Cost: Free.

SUNDAY

SUNDAY IN THE PARK

When: From 9am-1pm

Where: Queens Park, Richmond St, Maryborough

Details: Sunday In The Park hosted by MELSA Maryborough with the Mary Ann steam locomotive running trackside, jumping castle, face painting, Gelato ice cream, and Pedals coffee. The Excelsior City Band will be in the rotunda from 11am and will run a barbecue. Covered shoes are required for riding the miniature trains.

Cost: Free entry, $2 miniature steam train rides.

WILDLIFE MARKETS

When: 7am-1pm.

Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Mungar Rd, Maryborough West.

What: Car boot sale and country market: stall bookings essential, $10 sites, phone 41234171. Lots of stalls: bric-a-brac, birds, fruit and vegies, bikes, paintings, jumping castle, sizzle, bush doughnuts.

Cost: Gold coin donation includes entry to sanctuary

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: 6am-noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free.

WALK WITH THE RAMBLERS

When: Starts at 8.30am.

Where: Quota Park, Urangan.

What: If your new year's resolution is to do more walking, come and join the Hervey Bay Ramblers walking group.

Enjoy a walk along the shady shared paths in the area before enjoying a social BYO morning tea and finding out about our future walking venues.

For more information phone Gill on 41940955, Merle on 41242796 or Bunty on 41287450.

Cost: Free.