HERVEY Bay motorists are still being ripped off at the bowser.

According to the RACQ unleaded fuel was 121.3 cents a litre in Hervey Bay on Wednesday.

In Maryborough motorists were paying slightly less for their fuel at 121.0 cents a litre which is still seen as an unfair price for fuel according to the RACQ.

In Gympie fuel was 120.1 cents a litre.

Bundaberg motorists were paying a fair price for unleaded fuel at 119.9 cents a litre.