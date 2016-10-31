Fuel prices high across Fraser Coast

MOTORISTS were paying 124.5 cents a litre for unleaded petrol in Hervey Bay on Monday.

According to the RACQ website the price of fuel was at unfair levels.

In Maryborough price was fairly priced at 120.9 cents a litre.

Further north in Bundaberg fuel was cheaper again at 120 cents while on the Sunshine Coast motorists were paying 118.5 cents at the bowser for their fuel.

In Brisbane the price of unleaded fuel was cheaper again at 111.7 cents a litre.

Visit the RACQ website to keep up to date with fuel prices.