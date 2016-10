FUEL was above the $1.20 cents a litre in Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

According to RACQ unleaded petrol was $1.22 cents a litre at the bowser, while in Maryborough motorists were paying slightly less at $1.20 cents.

Our neighbouring city of Bundaberg was paying $1.20 cents a litre while in Gympie the price for fuel was $1.21 cents.

On the Sunshine Coast drivers were filling up for $1.19.