Full-time employment increases for third month in row

FULL-TIME employment increased by 7,000 in December 2016, according to recent figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

This was the third consecutive month of increasing full-time employment.

Total trend employment increased by 8,200 persons to 11,966,800 persons in December 2016, reflecting an increase in both full-time (7,000) and part-time (1,100) employment.

Tear-on-year employment growth was 0.7 per cent, which was less than half the average growth, of 1.8 per cent, from the past 20 years.

"Over the past year we have seen a shift towards part-time employment, particularly in the first half of 2016." General Manager of the ABS' Macroeconomic Statistics Division Bruce Hockman said.

He said there was now around 120,900 more people working part-time than there were a year ago, and around 35,300 fewer people working full-time.

Since December 2015, the share of part-time employment increased from 31.1 per cent to 31.9 per cent.

The trend unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent for the ninth consecutive month.

The trend participation rate was unchanged at 64.6 per cent.

The trend monthly hours worked increased by 2.3 million hours (0.1 per cent), with increases in total hours worked by both full-time workers and part-time workers.