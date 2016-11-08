Fun with friends then ‘raped and murdered’

Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

VICKI and Leanne McCulkin spent their last known days doing the kinds of things most Aussie kids do on their summer holidays.

They played in the front yard of their Highgate Hill home, went roller-skating with mates like the Gayton sisters who lived across the road, zoomed around on skateboards and showered attention on their three cats.

The friendship between the McCulkin siblings and the neighbouring Gayton girls was so tight that the youngsters simply whistled to each other when they wanted to get the other's attention.

About 6.30pm, on January 16, 1974, Janet Gayton popped by the McCulkin house where she found a sandy-haired man with a moustache petting Ginger Meggs the cat in the front yard.

Through the kitchen window, the 13-year-old girl could see a man she knew as 'Vince' leaning against the oven as he talked to Vicki and Leanne's mum Barbara.

"I don't remember seeing them (the men) arrive - when I got there they were already there," Janet told a Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Tuesday.

"Vicki and Leanne were inside so I whistled for them to come out.

"Vicki said friends of her dad were there - Vince and Shorty.

"I said: 'What's Shorty's real name?'

"Vicki told me (his name) but I can't remember."

Dressed in their favourite clothes - blue flared jeans, red top and a necklace with a scorpion zodiac symbol for 13-year-old Vicki; pink shorts and a smock with flowers for 11-year-old Leanne - the McCulkin sisters went back across the street to the Gayton home.

Juneen Gayton was celebrating her 10th birthday and the evening's fun and frivolity was not due to wrap up until after 10pm.

About 8pm, Leanne left the party because she felt unwell. Two hours later, Vicki said goodbye to her hosts and headed back across the road to her house.

Janet said she had not seen her friends since that evening.

"Nothing had been said that they were going anywhere," she told the court.

Garry Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois, 69, and Vincent O'Dempsey, 78, are both accused of raping and murdering Leanne and Vicki.

They are also accused of murdering the girls' 34-year-old mother.

The McCulkins' bodies have never been found.

Mr Dubois, from Torbanlea, pleaded not guilty to one charge of deprivation of liberty, two of rape and three charges of murder when his trial began on Monday.

Mr O'Dempsey, from Warwick, is scheduled to face trial next year.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith told the jury on day one that a witness called Peter Hall would give evidence this week about what allegedly happened after Leanne and Vicki left the Gayton home.

Mr Meredith said Mr Dubois allegedly confessed to Mr Hall how he and Mr O'Dempsey raped the girls and how Mr O'Dempsey murdered them and their mother.

In a 2014 statement to police, Mr Hall said Mr Dubois and Mr O'Dempsey "had taken the (McCulkin) girls for a drive".

Mr Hall said Mr Dubois told him that he "did not know what was in O'Dempsey's head at first".

The girls and their mother were tied up and driven to the bush, the court heard.

Mr O'Dempsey then "took Barbara away and strangled her".

"(Mr Dubois) could hear the gurgling sounds, (Mr Dubois) said it made him feel sick and it seemed to take forever," Mr Meredith said of Mr Hall's statement to police.

Mr Dubois allegedly told Mr Hall that Mrs McCulkin was not raped despite thinking "that would happen".

"(Mr Dubois) said he knew the kids were going to be killed," Mr Meredith said.

"O'Dempsey grabbed one of the girls and insisted (Mr Dubois) rape the other.

"(Mr Dubois) didn't want to, but he was not game to refuse.

"(Mr Dubois) said Vincent then killed the girls.

"He said O'Dempsey asked (Mr Dubois) to kill one of the girls but he couldn't.

"He didn't say specifically how the girls were killed."

The court heard Mr Dubois and Mr O'Dempsey allegedly remained at the scene overnight, digging a hole to "bury their bodies".

Mr Meredith told the jury that Garry Dubois told his brother Paul that Mrs McCulkin was "blackmailing" Mr O'Dempsey over the firebombing of the Torino nightclub in Fortitude Valley.

"The Torino fire was motive to keep Barbara McCulkin quiet," Mr Meredith said.

"It is not the prosecution case that Mrs McCulkin was blackmailing," Mr Meredith said.

Barbara McCulkin a victim of domestic violence, court hears

BARBARA McCulkin's cheating estranged husband repeatedly beat her, a court had heard.

She feared for her life and her daughters' lives in the months before she disappeared.

Three witnesses told a Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Tuesday how the 34-year-old missing Brisbane mother's husband Robert William 'Billy' McCulkin beat her so badly she missed work at least three times in three years.

Garry Reginald Dubois, 69, and Vincent O'Dempsey, 78, are both accused of murdering Mrs McCulkin and raping and murdering her 11 and 13-year-old daughters Leanne and Vicki.

Mr Dubois, from Torbanlea, pleaded not guilty to one charge of deprivation of liberty, two of rape and three charges of murder when his trial started on Monday.

Mr O'Dempsey, from Warwick, is scheduled to face trial next year.

Mrs McCulkin's former work colleague and friend of three years, Ellen Ashford, told the court that her former friend often spoke about Mr McCulkin's infidelity.

Mrs Ashford said her friend also discussed concerns about money and how Mr McCulkin had "beaten her".

The witness said in the weeks before Mrs McCulkin and her daughters disappeared, the distressed and frightened woman turned up on her doorstep.

Mrs Ashford said her friend sent Leanne and Vicki to stay with two different friends and Mrs McCulkin stayed the night with her.

Mrs McCulkin's former employer Josepth Toth told the court Mr McCulkin gave his wife a "beefing" at least three times that he knew of.

Mr Toth said it was not unusual to see signs of "domestic violence" on the mother of two, including injuries to her head and face.

"He stood over her (in my shop) and demanded money," Mr Toth said of one time he saw Mr McCulkin act "aggressively" towards his wife.

Another man, Peter Nisbet who lived next door to the McCulkins said he knew the husband hurt his wife.

"She had shared with me ... that her husband had beaten her up or mistreated her," Mr Nisbet said.

Mr Nisbet told the court he was so concerned about his neighbour's safety that when a light came on in the house next door late one evening he went to investigate.

He said he found two men in the house.

Mr Nisbet said one of the men was Vincent O'Demspey but he did not recall the other man's name.

"With a light on that time of night I thought it was strange so I went over to see if she was okay," he said.

Mr Nisbet told the court Mr O'Dempsey had been at the McCulkins' home previously because he recognised the other man's distinctive bright-coloured Charger (car).

"It was very flash," he said.

"It was parked outside my house on a number of occasions.

"Barbara related to me that it was Vince's car." - ARM NEWSDESK