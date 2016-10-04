Future event planner tops fundraiser chart in Relay for Life

LUKE Strochnetter may not be the oldest, but the 15-year-old is leading the pack when it comes to raising money for the Hervey Bay Relay For Life.



With just two weeks remaining until the overnight event kicks off Luke has already raised $2162 for Cancer Council Queensland - the most out of any participant so far on Fraser Coast.



The teenager is the captain of the While We're Young team and plans on raising much more before the October 15-16 event.



The motivation to raise so much money has been driven by the affects cancer has had on his life.



"I just want to raise money to prevent other people getting cancer," Luke said.



"My grandpa had bowel cancer, and great-great-grandmother had lip cancer.



"And I've seen friends having family members affected by cancer."



Eleven out of the 12 While We're Young team mates are aged between 12-17; the adult is Luke's mum Amanda.



Luke started raising money to help cancer victims back in May.



"This is my third time taking part in the Relay for Life," he said.



"The first time was with school so I was a participant.



"Last year was the first time I got a team together, and we raised $1000.



"This year's goal is $3000."



Luke has so far organised three successful events, all of which required networking and organisational skills.



"I ask around if any business wants to donate prizes or help out, and we have had a lot of great donations," he said.



"For example, for a quiz night, I contacted Bronco Jensen to come and MC, which he did.



"The one quiz night had 45 people come along, and it raised $900."



All this work will also help towards Luke's future because when he grows up, he wants to be an event planner.



Amanda has witnessed the hard work her son has put into this project.



"It take up his nights and weekends, but is worth it," the proud mum said.



"It's very rewarding when everything at an event goes well, and knowing that others are being helped as a result."



The While We're Young team is well on its way to the $3000 goal, as they it has already raised a total of $2442 with a fundraising event still to go.



This Saturday, the team will host a karaoke and charades night at HotShotz Cafe.



Doors will open at 5pm, with a $10 entry to include nibbles, lucky door prizes, best dressed prizes, singer prizes and more.



Book by emailing whilewereyoungrelayforlife @hotmail.com.



The relay itself will be at Seafront Oval and go for 18 hours, involving teams of up to 15 people doing a relay-style walk or run for the duration.



Costumes are encouraged.



"We will be dressing up as pirates, and will be making cupcakes and have a jumping castle," Luke said.



The 2016 Relay for Life Hervey Bay will kick off with cancer survivors and carers taking part in a special lap on October 15 at 3pm.

