Gail Nancarrow receives Citizen of the Year award

WELL DESERVED: Gail Nancarrow (furthest on the right) all from Tiaro Country Women's Association branch is the Fraser Coast's new citizen of the year.

GAIL Nancarrow is someone who'd rather do things "behind the scenes” than out in front of a crowd.

The Tiaro resident was announced as Citizen of the Year by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, being recognised for her ongoing and tireless work within the Tairo community - a revelation she knew nothing about until council rang her earlier this week.

Ms Nancarrow is one of the many winners of an Australia Day award on the Fraser Coast, which includes Patrick Donnelly (Junior Citizen of the Year), Troy Geltch (Sports Person of the Year) and Campbell Allen (Junior Sports Person of the Year).

"I didn't believe it at first, I wanted to burst into tears, to think that people had been so kind to put my name down,” she said.

"I like to do a lot of things behind the scene, and not get praised about it; makes me feel good knowing I've helped someone.”

Her work with the Tiaro Country Women's Association, Anglican Church and Community Centre has helped her become recognised across the community, having helped out across all three organisations.

Ms Nancarrow joined the CWA following the closure of the Anglican Church and the Rural Youth Club roughly 20 years ago.

"I host hoy (card game) at the CWA with some of the members; we give them a bit of lunch, and have a few games with them twice a month. As long as people keep turning up, we will try to keep running it,” she said.

"Occasionally I play games with the elderly down at Petrie Gardens.”

When asked of the importance of Australia Day to her, Ms Nancarrow said this year would be one she would never forget.

She thanked the community for putting her name on the list, and the panel for choosing her.

"It goes to show that people don't let things go unseen. I'll never forget...that people have been so kind,” Ms Nancarrow said.