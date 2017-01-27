GALLERY: 13-hour music festival rocked on in Burrum Heads

Photos View Photo Gallery

LISTENING to the tunes of Fraser Coast bands while enjoying an array of outdoor activities is how hundreds chose to spend Australia Day.

Australian Adventure Park was transformed into a music festival as people of all ages gathered on the grass, in their tents or on the lake.

Dogwood Act was the headlining act, and their singer Tim Earle said the experience of performing at the festival will go down in the band's books as one to remember.

"As a performer, when you get to play at a festival such as this, it is a real highlight," he said.

Prior to the concert, Mr Earle took on an organiser role working alongside the park's general manager Brendan Guy.

It took just four weeks to get the event together. "The turnout was fantastic; nearly 800 people came through," he said.

More events at the Burrum Heads site are on the cards for the year, with an obstacle race up-next with music events to follow.

"The space at the park gives is letting the Fraser Coast host big outdoor events," Mr Earle said.

He thanked the sponsors who helped make the event a possibility. Money raised is going to the Australian Veterans Retreat.